a year ago
BRIEF-LianChuang Electronic Technology announces establishment of integrated circuit JV
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LianChuang Electronic Technology announces establishment of integrated circuit JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - LianChuang Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Says the co, via the integrated circuit industry investment joint fund, set up an integrated circuit JV with Melfas Inc, Dong Myoung Company Limited and a Nanchang-based capital investment firm on Aug. 8

* Says the JV is capitalized at $50 million and the joint fund takes up 60 percent stake in the JV

* Says the co is holding 24 percent fund portion

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9UhHgC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
