BRIEF-LianChuang Electronic Technology announces establishment of integrated circuit JV

Aug 11 (Reuters) - LianChuang Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Says the co, via the integrated circuit industry investment joint fund, set up an integrated circuit JV with Melfas Inc, Dong Myoung Company Limited and a Nanchang-based capital investment firm on Aug. 8

* Says the JV is capitalized at $50 million and the joint fund takes up 60 percent stake in the JV

* Says the co is holding 24 percent fund portion

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9UhHgC

