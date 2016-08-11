BRIEF-Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry receives the civil judgment

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it receives the civil judgment from Lanzhou city intermediate people's court, regarding the lawsuit filed by a Gansu-based trust company (plaintiff) against the co included two firms and two individuals(defendants), on loan contract disputes

* According to the judgment, the co was ordered to repay loan and related interests (penalty interest, compound interest included), and relative lawsuit expanses will be shared by defendants

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OcKZBJ

