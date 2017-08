Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd

* Says it scraps plan to sell 60 percent stake in cultural & tourism firm for 960 million yuan ($144.64 million) to Xi An Hongsheng Technology

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aM5tE8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6370 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)