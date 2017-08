Aug 12 (Reuters) - Xi'an Hongsheng Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to sell 45 percent stake in Lander International Financial Leasing for 100 million yuan

* Says it will buy 70 percent stake in a Beijing-based real estate co for 68.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j4QcLB

