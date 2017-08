Aug 12 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Guangsha Co., Ltd. :

* Says 65,255,650 shares held by Guangsha Construction were frozen by Dongyang People's Court

* Says Guangsha Construction holds a 7.49 pct stake in the company (65,255,650 shares )

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2FJ2DP

