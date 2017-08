Aug 12 (Reuters) -

* Sharp says purchase brings foxconn stake in sharp to 66.07 percent

* Sharp says mizuho, mufj have agreed to fresh commitment line totalling 300 billion yen

* Japan's sharp says foxconn completes purchase of stake

* Japan's sharp says ceo takahashi has resigned

* Japan's sharp: ~new ceo tai to be appointed saturday

* Japan's sharp says foxconn's share purchase totals 388.8 billion yen (Reporting By Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly)