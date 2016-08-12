FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Digital Adventure to issue shares for 1.18 bln yen via private placement
August 12, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Digital Adventure to issue shares for 1.18 bln yen via private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Digital Adventure Inc :

* Says it will issue 32 million shares at the price of 37 yen per share, or for 1.18 billion yen in total, through private placement to S.M.ENTERTAINMENT JAPAN.

* Says payment date on Sep. 9

* Says S.M.ENTERTAINMENT JAPAN. is the unit of S.M. Entertainment Co

* Says S.M.ENTERTAINMENT JAPAN. will increase stake in the co to 19.5 percent from 0 percent after acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VpxhDj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
