BRIEF-Digital Adventure to issue shares for 1.18 bln yen via private placement

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Digital Adventure Inc :

* Says it will issue 32 million shares at the price of 37 yen per share, or for 1.18 billion yen in total, through private placement to S.M.ENTERTAINMENT JAPAN.

* Says payment date on Sep. 9

* Says S.M.ENTERTAINMENT JAPAN. is the unit of S.M. Entertainment Co

* Says S.M.ENTERTAINMENT JAPAN. will increase stake in the co to 19.5 percent from 0 percent after acquisition

