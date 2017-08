Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hang Seng Indexes Co Ltd

* Says AAC Technolgoies Holdings Inc to be added to Hang Seng Index effective September 5

* Says Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp to be removed from Hang Seng Index effective September 5

