FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical announces equity transaction plan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 15, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical announces equity transaction plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Says it will sell 49 percent stake in Beijing-based wholly owned unit to four individuals

* Says it Jiangsu-based unit to buy 100 percent stake in Beijing-based mobile health care company, from the company and four individuals, for 50 million yuan

* After the Jiangsu-based unit finished the acquisition of entire stake in the Beijing-based mobile health care company, the co will sell 49 percent stake in the Jiangsu-based unit to four individuals, for 24.5 million yuan

* Says the company will hold 51 percent stake in the Jiangsu-based unit, after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DzluZm

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.