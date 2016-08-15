FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Shindoo Chemi-industry unit signs cooperation contracts with Vipshop Holdings Ltd and Tuniu Corp
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shindoo Chemi-industry unit signs cooperation contracts with Vipshop Holdings Ltd and Tuniu Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Shindoo Chemi-industry Co Ltd :

* Says the co's wholly owned unit, an online retailer company, entered into strategy cooperation framework agreements with Vipshop Holdings Ltd and Tuniu Corp

* Says the co and Vipshop Holdings Ltd will share the resources of users and jointly develop business in secondary and tertiary markets

* Says the co and Tuniu Corp will cooperate on building tour E-commerce platform towards small-medium cities

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mdn0nw; goo.gl/4CTB0j

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.