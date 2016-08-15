BRIEF-Sagittarius Life Science says new share issue price is T$133 per share

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sagittarius Life Science :

* Says it will issue 2 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$133 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 54.6 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Says the proceeds will be used to buy building



