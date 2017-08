Aug 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell 40 percent stake in Lear Automotive Seating and Interior Systems for at least 220 million yuan ($33.14 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bhmFqq

($1 = 6.6390 Chinese yuan renminbi)