Aug 15 (Reuters) - Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd

* Says its unit Greenland Oyster Point Inc, PA Oyster Point LLC, Agile Investment Holding (US) and Oyster Point Project LLC in deal to invest property project in San Francisco

* Says the land site costs $171 million

