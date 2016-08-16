FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment -6 MTH results
August 16, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) 
Nippon Reit Investment Corporation 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jun 30, 2016  ended Dec 31, 2015     to Dec 31, 2016     to Jun 30, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    6.61                6.68                6.78                6.69
                       (-1.1 pct )        (+45.4 pct )         (+2.6 pct )         (-1.3 pct )
  Net                         2.94                2.97                2.89                2.91
                       (-0.8 pct )        (+43.0 pct )         (-1.7 pct )         (+0.7 pct )
  Div                    7,519 yen           7,581 yen           7,385 yen           7,436 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
