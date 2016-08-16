TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Aug 16 (Reuters) Nippon Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jun 30, 2016 ended Dec 31, 2015 to Dec 31, 2016 to Jun 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.61 6.68 6.78 6.69 (-1.1 pct ) (+45.4 pct ) (+2.6 pct ) (-1.3 pct ) Net 2.94 2.97 2.89 2.91 (-0.8 pct ) (+43.0 pct ) (-1.7 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Div 7,519 yen 7,581 yen 7,385 yen 7,436 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3296.T