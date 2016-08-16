BRIEF-Nihon Trim unit to sell entire 80 pct stake in TrimGen Corporation to China firm

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nihon Trim Co Ltd :

* Says its holdings unit signed contract to sell entire 80 percent stake in its unit TrimGen Corporation to a China-based firm, Lifetree Biotechnology Co., Ltd

* Says the unit will also forgive all the debt of TrimGen Corporation(about 685 million yen) based on the contract

* Says the share transfer effective Aug. 16

* Says TrimGen Corporation is engaged in development, production and sales of genetic diagnostic kits, based in U.S.

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oqy8sR

