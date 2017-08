Aug 16 (Reuters) - NanJi E-Commerce Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned Shanghai-based E-commerce unit plans to sell entire 60 percent stake in a Shanghai-based consulting company to an individual

* Says as the consulting company is loss-making, the selling price is fixed at 300,000 yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QNTdYd

