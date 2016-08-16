FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Japan-based co to buys 8,782,960 shares of Alpen on Aug. 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Alpen Co Ltd :

* Says a Japan-based co that engaged in holding of shares and securities, to buy 8,782,960 shares (21.69 percent stake) of the co on Aug. 17

* Says the Japan-based co's voting rights in the co to increase to 33.55 percent from 11.86 percent

* Says an individual's voting rights in the co to decrease to 8.22 percent from 16.61 percent

* Says another Japan-based co's voting rights in the co to decrease to 0 percent from 13.3 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FSSZzW;goo.gl/m9b3ih

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

