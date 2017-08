Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it signed contract to form cooperation partnership with Zhejiang branch of the Export-Import Bank of China

* Says the bank agreed to offer up to 20 billion yuan comprehensive credit line within five years to support the co's project investment and operation

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Ypi2BO

