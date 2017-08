Aug 16 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says it will continue to negotiate with key shareholders regarding its asset acquisition proposal of Shenzhen Metro's assets

* Says it plans to acquire assets related to its business from potential partner with which it signed non-binding letter of intent on Dec 25, 2015

