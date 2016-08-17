FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile announces shareholding changes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 17, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile announces shareholding changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co Ltd :

* Says the co updated changes of shareholding structure due to the private placement

* Says Shandong-based technology company raised stake in the co to 11.7 percent from 0 percent

* Says Zhuhai-based fund management company raised stake in the co to 7.8 percent from 0 percent

* Says the shareholder Shandong Ruyi Wool Spinning Group Ltd's stake in the co lowered to 16.1 percent from 26.3 percent, with no change of shares amount

* Says the shareholder China Orient Asset Management Corp's stake in the co lowered to 12.2 percent from 20.0 percent, with no change of shares amount

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GZrrvv; goo.gl/6BsqOM; goo.gl/27s2oy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.