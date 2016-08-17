BRIEF-Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile announces shareholding changes

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co Ltd :

* Says the co updated changes of shareholding structure due to the private placement

* Says Shandong-based technology company raised stake in the co to 11.7 percent from 0 percent

* Says Zhuhai-based fund management company raised stake in the co to 7.8 percent from 0 percent

* Says the shareholder Shandong Ruyi Wool Spinning Group Ltd's stake in the co lowered to 16.1 percent from 26.3 percent, with no change of shares amount

* Says the shareholder China Orient Asset Management Corp's stake in the co lowered to 12.2 percent from 20.0 percent, with no change of shares amount

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GZrrvv; goo.gl/6BsqOM; goo.gl/27s2oy

