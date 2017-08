Aug 17 (Reuters) - Tenmaya Store Co Ltd :

* Says three firms, including Career Planning and iii@OEC, tendered offers for 492,400 shares (4.26 percent stake), 246,000 shares (2.13 percent stake) and 246,000 shares (2.13 percent stake) respectively

* Purchase date on Aug. 18

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LfMiOb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)