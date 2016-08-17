FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Barunson Entertainment & Arts to issue convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
August 17, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barunson Entertainment & Arts to issue convertible bonds worth 5 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Barunson Entertainment & Arts Corporation :

* Says it will issue the 17th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of Aug. 19, 2019, yield to maturity of 6.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 2,805 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rgLY1p

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

