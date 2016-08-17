FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-CMG Pharmaceutical announces rights issue worth 70 bln won
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 17, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CMG Pharmaceutical announces rights issue worth 70 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - CMG Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says rights issue of 20 million common shares of par value 500 won each

* Says issue price of 3,525 won per share, for proceeds of 70 billion won for operations and facility funds

* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Nov. 2

* Shareholders of record on Sep. 27 will have rights to purchase 0.21869690 rights share for each share held during Nov. 2 to Nov. 3

* Listing date of Nov. 21 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/uDA0vT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.