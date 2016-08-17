BRIEF-UNY Group Holdings' unit Sagami announces ToB; forms business and capital alliance

Aug 17 (Reuters) - UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says UNY Group Holdings' unit Sagami Co Ltd forms a business and capital alliance with AG No. 2 Investment Limited Partnership

* Sagami announces a takeover bid offered by AG No. 2 Investment Limited Partnership(the acquirer) for up to 21,994,126 shares (55.49 percent stake) (no less than 21,994,126 shares) in Sagami Co Ltd

* Offered purchase price at 56 yen per share

* Offering period from Aug. 18 to Oct. 11

* Settlement starts from Oct. 18

* Says UNY Group Holdings tendered into the tender offer and to sell entire 21,994,126 shares in Sagami to the acquirer, for 1,231 million yen

* UNY Group Holdings to hold no stake in Sagami after the transaction

* UNY Group Holdings will forgive 1.6 billion yen out of the face value of 3.4 billion yen in loan claim against SAGAMI and transfer the remaining debt to AG No. 2 Investment Limited Partnership at a face value of 1.8 billion yen, on Oct. 18

