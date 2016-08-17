FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-UNY Group Holdings' unit Sagami announces ToB; forms business and capital alliance
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 17, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UNY Group Holdings' unit Sagami announces ToB; forms business and capital alliance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says UNY Group Holdings' unit Sagami Co Ltd forms a business and capital alliance with AG No. 2 Investment Limited Partnership

* Sagami announces a takeover bid offered by AG No. 2 Investment Limited Partnership(the acquirer) for up to 21,994,126 shares (55.49 percent stake) (no less than 21,994,126 shares) in Sagami Co Ltd

* Offered purchase price at 56 yen per share

* Offering period from Aug. 18 to Oct. 11

* Settlement starts from Oct. 18

* Says UNY Group Holdings tendered into the tender offer and to sell entire 21,994,126 shares in Sagami to the acquirer, for 1,231 million yen

* UNY Group Holdings to hold no stake in Sagami after the transaction

* UNY Group Holdings will forgive 1.6 billion yen out of the face value of 3.4 billion yen in loan claim against SAGAMI and transfer the remaining debt to AG No. 2 Investment Limited Partnership at a face value of 1.8 billion yen, on Oct. 18

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zAO1S9 ; goo.gl/Zr1QnT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.