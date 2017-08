Aug 18 (Reuters) - Netac Technology Co Ltd

* Says it receives document from its lawyers on the final verdict of U.S. federal court upholding ruling on patent invalidity on company's legal dispute with U.S. firm SanDisk

* Says ruling to have negative impact on company's patent development in the United States

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bJyCpp

