FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES announces rights issue worth 1.1 trln won
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 19, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES announces rights issue worth 1.1 trln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD :

* Says rights issue of 159,124,614 common shares of par value 5,000 won each

* Says issue price of 6,920 won per share, for proceeds of 1.1 trillion won for operations

* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Nov. 7

* Shareholders of record on Oct. 4 will have rights to purchase 0.6208959 rights share for each share held during Nov. 7 to Nov. 8

* Listing date of Nov. 28 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ic2Mlt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.