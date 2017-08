Aug 19 (Reuters) - Yamano Holdings Corp :

* Says its unit, Marushohotta Co Ltd, plans to buy planning and sales business of knit products from IERI DESIGN PRODUCTS.

* Says acquisition price is 60 million yen

* Says effective date on Aug. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CHmzga; goo.gl/ZwJP65

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)