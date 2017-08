Aug 19 (Reuters) - Newtech Co Ltd :

* Says it names Yasuhito Kasahara who is current president, as new chairman of the board

* Says it names Hirofumi Yanase as new president to succeed Yasuhito Kasahara

* Effective date as Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cZfAVH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)