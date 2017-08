Aug 19 (Reuters) - SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO.,LTD :

* Says it will divest entire 6,132,246 holding shares in Samsung Securities Co.,Ltd., for 234.3 billion won

* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in target co after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/dSjh4A

