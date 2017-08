Aug 19 (Reuters) - Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd :

* Says two Jiangxi-based company plan to invest in the co's Nanchang-based real estate unit

* Says the co's stake in real estate unit will be lowered to 30 percent from 100 percent after the investment

