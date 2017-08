(Refiles with complete headline)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chongqing Taiji Industry Group

* Says units plans to invest 150 million yuan ($22.55 million) to set up wholesale firm

* Says H1 net profit up 435.8 percent y/y at 964.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2b8AXq1; bit.ly/2bmYx1q

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6510 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)