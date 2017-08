Aug 22 (Reuters) - JW PHARMACEUTICAL :

* Says it will issue 1,801,091 shares of preferred stock through private placement

* Says sets issue price at 240,568 won per share, to raise proceeds of 111.9 billion won

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/eJ4Adc; goo.gl/Y9hLH1; goo.gl/YigXdx

