Aug 22 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement to acquire 70 percent stake in pharma firm for up to 120 million yuan ($18.03 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2baxV7F

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6554 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)