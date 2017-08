Aug 22 (Reuters) - Jiangsu High Hope International Group Corp

* Says it and controlling shareholder have not had any contact with Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd on Wanda's privatisation, clarifying media reports

* Says its buyout fund JV does not involve in Wanda's privatisation plan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bwyn0t

