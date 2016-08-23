BRIEF-Kenedix Residential Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 3 bln yen

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Kenedix Residential Investment Corp :

* Says it will issue first, second and third series unsecured corporate bonds on Aug. 30, worth totally 3 billion yen, one billion yen for each series

* Says interest rate to be 0.2 percent, 0.54 percent and 0.8 percent respectively and bonds will maturity on Aug. 30, 2021, Aug. 28, 2026 and Aug. 30, 2028 respectively

* Says proceeds to be used to acquire asset, pay back loans

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WHUJ6x

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)