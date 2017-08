Aug 23 (Reuters) - Eastern Pioneer Driving School Co., Ltd. :

* Says it acquires 8.3 pct stake in its Yunnan-based driving school unit and plans to inject capital of 114.4 million yuan, increasing its holding stake to 61.4 pct from 51 pct

