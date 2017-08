Aug 23 (Reuters) - Beijing Transtrue Technology :

* Says Zhongrong Life Insurance bought 4.96 percent stake (4 million shares) in it during Oct. 27, 2015 to Aug. 19, 2016

* Says Zhongrong Life Insurance holds 4.96 percent stake in it now

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WZ5GmF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)