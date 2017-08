Aug 23 (Reuters) - Eiken Chemical Co Ltd :

* Says it signs overseas (China, Korea, Taiwan and Thailand excluded) sales contract with HUMAN (HUMAN Gesellschaft fuer Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH, a germany firm) for tuberculosis genetic testing drugs and devices using the LAMP included two kinds of method

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IwWevU

