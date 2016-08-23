FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

RPT-BRIEF-Santam buys insurance support services firm RMB-SI Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers without any changes to text)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd :

* Santam acquires 100 pct of RMB-SI Investments Proprietary Limited

* Santam and shareholders of RMB-SI have reached agreement in terms of which Santam will acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of RMB-SI

* Santam believes that this acquisition would be a good strategic fit and that Santam is well positioned to provide a platform for future growth for RMB-SI business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

