a year ago
BRIEF-Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings and Tochigi Bank Ltd to convert Utsunomiya Securities Co. Ltd into JV
August 23, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings and Tochigi Bank Ltd to convert Utsunomiya Securities Co. Ltd into JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc :

* Says the co executed the agreement with Tochigi Bank Ltd to convert Utsunomiya Securities Co. Ltd., the Company's consolidated subsidiary, to a JV that will be owned by the co and Tochigi Bank

* Says the co and Tochigi Bank will hold 40 percent and 60 percent voting rights in Utsunomiya Securities Co., Ltd. respectively, after effecting the JV conversion

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ek1EyC; goo.gl/POa0cY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

