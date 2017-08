Aug 23 (Reuters) - Dong-A Socio Holdings Co.,Ltd :

* Says it will issue 989,876 shares of common stock with par value of 5,000 won per share in public offering

* Says it will raise proceeds of 177.2 billion won for equity investment funds, at the price of 178,989 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/NDxKRZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)