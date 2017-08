Aug 23 (Reuters) - Jiuzhitang Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 130 million yuan to set up an agricultural insurance JV with Dazheng Investment Group Co Ltd included 11 firms

* Says JV with registered capital of 1.2 billion yuan and the co to hold a 10.83 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0A9hIL

