Aug 23 (Reuters) - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd

* HY net profit HK$8.61 billion versus HK$9.85 billion a year ago

* Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of HK$0.42 per share

* HY revenue HK$9.73 billion versus HK$11.02 billion a year ago

* "Property market is expected to be stable and on upward path for the latter half of this year"

