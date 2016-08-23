FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
RPT-BRIEF-Green Plains to buy three Abengoa bioenergy ethanol plants
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

RPT-BRIEF-Green Plains to buy three Abengoa bioenergy ethanol plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add Abengoa's company ticker symbol)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Green Plains Inc

* Green plains to purchase three Abengoa bioenergy ethanol plants

* Says deal for approximately $237 million in cash, plus certain working capital adjustments

* To buy Madison, Ill., Mount Vernon, Ind, York, Neb. ethanol facilities, with combined annual production capacity of 236 million gallons/year

* Upon completion of acquisitions, will own and operate 17 dry mill ethanol facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
