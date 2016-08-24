FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays markets U.S. dollar Additional Tier 1 at low 8% yield
August 24, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

Barclays markets U.S. dollar Additional Tier 1 at low 8% yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (IFR) - Barclays Plc is marketing a US dollar perpetual non-call 5.5-year Additional Tier 1 offering at initial price thoughts in the low 8% yield area.

The transaction has received initial interest of about $4 billion from investors at the Asia open, according to a source on the deal.

Barclays is rated Baa3/BBB/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch). The Reg S notes are expected to be rated Ba2/B+/BB+.

The bonds will convert into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

Barclays is sole bookrunner on the transaction. Joint lead managers are Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, ING, Morgan Stanley, Santander Global Banking & Markets, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale, UBS and Wells Fargo Securities. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)

