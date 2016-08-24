BRIEF-SoftBank Group plans public offering of Hybrid Bonds (with a Subordination Provision)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 25-year first tranche and 27-year second tranche unsecured subordinated bonds with interest deferrable clause and early redeemable option (with a subordination provision)(unsecured subordinated bond for short), with subscription date Sep.9 and payment date Sep. 16

* Says total amount and initial coupon rate for 1st and 2nd tranche unsecured subordinated bonds remain to be decided

* Says co plans to issue 25-year third tranche unsecured subordinated bond worth 350 billion yen, with initial coupon rate to be decided (tentatively 2.9-3.1 percent per annum), subscription period from Sep.12 to Sep.29 and payment date on Sep. 30

