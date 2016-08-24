FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SoftBank Group plans public offering of Hybrid Bonds (with a Subordination Provision)
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 24, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SoftBank Group plans public offering of Hybrid Bonds (with a Subordination Provision)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 25-year first tranche and 27-year second tranche unsecured subordinated bonds with interest deferrable clause and early redeemable option (with a subordination provision)(unsecured subordinated bond for short), with subscription date Sep.9 and payment date Sep. 16

* Says total amount and initial coupon rate for 1st and 2nd tranche unsecured subordinated bonds remain to be decided

* Says co plans to issue 25-year third tranche unsecured subordinated bond worth 350 billion yen, with initial coupon rate to be decided (tentatively 2.9-3.1 percent per annum), subscription period from Sep.12 to Sep.29 and payment date on Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/icZv1U

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.