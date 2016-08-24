FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-G Three Holdings to buy solar power generation plants from Aug. 24 for 3 bln yen
August 24, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-G Three Holdings to buy solar power generation plants from Aug. 24 for 3 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - G Three Holdings Corp :

* Says it plans to buy solar power generation plants in all regions of the country, which are yet to begin, via its two new units, from Aug. 24

* Says the acquisition price is 3 billion yen in total

* Expects total power generation scale of the target plants to reach 100MW

* Says the unit will undertake the planning and construction work via cooperation with external firms

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/t5Z2Kh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

