BRIEF-G Three Holdings to buy solar power generation plants from Aug. 24 for 3 bln yen

Aug 24 (Reuters) - G Three Holdings Corp :

* Says it plans to buy solar power generation plants in all regions of the country, which are yet to begin, via its two new units, from Aug. 24

* Says the acquisition price is 3 billion yen in total

* Expects total power generation scale of the target plants to reach 100MW

* Says the unit will undertake the planning and construction work via cooperation with external firms

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/t5Z2Kh

