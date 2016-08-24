FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Thai Minor aims for revenue growth of 10-15 pct/yr in 2016-2020
August 24, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thai Minor aims for revenue growth of 10-15 pct/yr in 2016-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Minor International Pcl

* Aims for average revenue growth of 10-15 percent a year during 2016-2020, Chaiyapat Paitoon, vice president for corporate planning, says during quarterly earnings presentation.

* Says aims for average profit growth of 15-20 percent a year over next five years and to focus on boosting margin

* Says plans to invest about 40-45 billion baht ($1.16-1.3 billion) over next five years on expanding food and hotel businesses Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.6000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
