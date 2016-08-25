FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guangzhou Lingnan Group Holdings announces shareholding structure changes
August 25, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Guangzhou Lingnan Group Holdings announces shareholding structure changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Lingnan Group Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says Lingnan Group will raise stake in co to 44.03 percent up from 14.36 percent

* Says a Guangzhou-based hotel group firm will lower stake in co to 14.97 percent down from 37.19 percent

* A Guangzhou-based development holding firm to raise stake in co to 12.93 percent from 0 percent

* Guangzhou Securities to raise stake to 3.37 percent from 0 percent

* Says the shareholding structure changes are the results of new shares issuance plan for hotel and tourism assets acquisition and fund raising

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ws6ius

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

