Aug 25 (Reuters) - FamilyMart Co Ltd :

* Says the company plans to split its CVS (convenience store) business (69 stores) and subleasing real estate to Mitsuuroko Group Holdings ' unit, which is engaged in CVS development support business

* Transaction amount is 57 million yen

* Says effective on Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Dt0L2Q

